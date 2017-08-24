Self-appointed butt hurt monitor travels Canada to ‘erase hate’.

Via Daily Mail:

An anti-hate campaigner has slammed the mayor and police of a small Quebec village after they told him he couldn’t remove swastikas from a park, because they are part of the local history.

Corey Fleischer, the founder of Erase Hate, goes around Montreal and the surrounding areas removing hateful graffiti.

Fleischer was called to the small town Pointes-des-Cascades by a concerned citizen who wanted to paint over the Nazi symbols on an anchor that dates back to the Second World War.

The open-air museum in the small town features dozens of historical anchors, including one with a swastikas engraved on it.

‘I decided to remove the paint around the swastika that the city had painted on this ancient World War Two anchor,’ Fleischer told CTV Montreal. ‘To have such a sign of hate in a public space is completely unacceptable.’

The local mayor, Gilles Santerre, spotted Fleischer and called the Quebec provincial police, saying the swastikas were part of local history and could not be removed.

Police then arrived and stopped Fleischer from covering them up.

There is a small plaque below the anchor but it does not give a lot of historical context.

It identifies it as a ‘souvenir of Nazism’ and says it was used in Europe at the end of War, probably on a merchant boat, and found in 1980, and therefore is not a Nazi relic.

Keep reading…