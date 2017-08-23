Just the picture of a white baby is somehow white supremacist. And ACLU acknowledges that the critics are right.

Via Daily Caller:

The American Civil Liberties Union is doing damage control after leftists on Twitter denounced the group for sharing a picture of a white baby holding an American flag.

In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, the ACLU captioned a photo of a Caucasian, blonde-haired child wearing a free speech onesie and waving a flag, “This is the future that ACLU members want.”

Leftists were furious over the post because they believed it endorsed white supremacy.

