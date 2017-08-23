Via Free Beacon:

Former FBI Director James Comey will deliver a keynote address at Howard University in September, and will join the faculty in a part-time role this fall.

Comey, who was fired as President Donald Trump’s FBI director in May, will speak at the opening convocation ceremony next month. The annual event is designed to welcome students to the historically black university, Politico reported Wednesday.

The newly appointed 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy will also deliver a series of five lectures related to public policy, the university announced in a press release.

Keep reading…