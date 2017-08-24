ESPN will change all last names to “X”.

Via Daily Caller:

ESPN refused to acknowledge whether or not it had plans to pull pundit Robert Ley off of the air, despite the fact that he has the same name as an infamous Nazi official.

In an e-mail to ESPN, The Daily Caller asked if the sports broadcasting giant had a plan for dealing with Ley, considering the network had already pulled ESPN college football commentator Robert Lee from broadcasting a Virginia football game because he shares a name with a Confederate general.

Robert Ley was a Nazi official who “was made head of the German workers’ front after Hitler’s accession to power.”

He “supervised the mobilization of foreign as well as German labour for war work” during World War II and committed suicide during the Nuremberg Trials.

ESPN denied the initial report about Lee being pulled because of his name but completely ignored TheDC’s questions about Ley.[…]

The organization was asked multiple times about whether or not it had plans to deal with Ley sharing a name with a Nazi, and at no point would ESPN acknowledge the question with a simple yes or no answer.

