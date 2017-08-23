Photo IDs are discriminatory and only Anglos can get the correct IDs.

Via Washington Times:

A federal court judge in Texas struck down the state’s voter ID law on Wednesday, ruling it had a discriminatory intent and effect against Hispanic and African American voters.

The decision is a blow to the Texas legislature and to President Trump’s Justice Department, which had asked the judge to halt efforts to overturn the state’s new voter ID law since it had expanded voter ID options from an earlier version, and would protect the integrity of elections in Texas.

But U.S. District Court Judge Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said the state’s new law “SB 5”, which had been rewritten to meet requirements set forth from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after it had ruled in 2014 against an earlier voter ID law, “SB 14”, did nothing to cure the previous issues of racial animus and issued an injunction, preventing the law from going into effect.

“SB 5 perpetuates the selection of types of ID most likely to be possessed by Anglo voters and, disproportionately, not possessed by Hispanics and African-Americans,” Judge Ramos wrote in the 27-page opinion for the court.

Keep reading…