Reporting facts is a foreign concept.

Via The Hill:

Reporters at The Wall Street Journal were reportedly criticized for their coverage of President Trump’s Tuesday rally by a top editor at the outlet who asked staff to “stick to reporting” and avoid “selective criticism.”

“Sorry. This is commentary dressed up as news reporting,” editor-in-chief Gerard Baker wrote in an early Wednesday morning email to a group of Wall Street Journal editors and reporters after reading a draft of a story on Trump’s Phoenix rally.

In a follow-up email, Baker asked, “Could we please just stick to reporting what he said rather than packaging it in exegesis and selective criticism?”

