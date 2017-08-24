The annoying First Amendment strikes again.

Via NBC Bay Area:

The National Park Service on Wednesday issued a First Amendment permit, paving the way for a right-wing rally at Crissy Field to proceed as planned Saturday, and drawing the ire of San Francisco leaders.

A group called Patriot Prayer is holding a “Freedom Rally San Francisco” from 2 to 5 p.m. According to the group’s permit application, the rally will feature live music, need a sound system and a generator, and be free to the public. Organizers are expected to begin setting up around 11 a.m. and finish tearing down by 6 p.m.

As of Wednesday, just under 400 people plan to attend the rally, while more than 1,000 are interested, according to a Facebook event page. Dozens of counter-protests, with clowns, dancing and sheetcake, are also being organized around San Francisco.

At a news conference Wednesday, the city’s Mayor Ed Lee said, “I remain deeply disappointed and opposed to the issuance of this permit.”

Although Crissy Field, being federal land, lies outside the city’s jurisdiction, Lee said, “We are responsible and feel responsible for everyone’s public safety, particularly residents of San Francisco.”

Lee also urged residents and visitors to the San Francisco Bay Area to “not diginify people who are coming in here under the guise of ‘patriot’ and ‘prayer’ words to really preach violence and hatred, and incite violence. Avoid going to Crissy Field and engaging with members of Patriot Prayer because that is precisely what they wish us to do.”

Instead, counter-protesters have been invited to City Hall at 12 p.m. Friday. Elected leaders and “people from all walks of life” will give speeches and enjoy performances, according to London Breed, president of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors.

“All of this is because we as a city have chosen to unite against hate, to push for love, to push for inclusiveness,” Breed said. “We will not let this rally tear us apart. We will not let this rally destroy our city.”

