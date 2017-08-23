But I thought she called Confederate statues ‘reprehensible?’ Update to this story.

Via Red Alert Politics:

Yesterday on Fox and Friends First, I said, “The truth is, the Democrats have a pretty poor history on Civil Rights, including Nancy Pelosi’s own father who was the Mayor of Baltimore — and was one of the people who dedicated statues to Robert E. Lee and ‘Stonewall’ Jackson, and in his speech said that they defended ‘sacred institutions.’ What are those ‘sacred institutions’? One of them is slavery.”

I’ve been asked to share the details of Minority Leader Pelosi’s father and his involvement with these Confederate statues. Pelosi’s father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., spoke as the mayor at the dedication of a monument to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in 1948.

At the dedication, he said, “Today, with our nation beset by subversive groups and propaganda which seeks to destroy our national unity, we can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions.”

