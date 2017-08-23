Nobody who actually listened to what he said, as opposed to how the media painted it, is the least bit upset.

Via Daily Caller:

CNN’s latest panel of Trump supporters said they were entirely unbothered by Trump’s comments about the violent protests in Charlottesville.

Trump’s insistence that “both sides” were responsible for violence in Charlottesville upset a lot of the country, including some Republicans in Congress. However, the comments clearly resonated with his base.

CNN’s Tuesday morning panel brought together six Trump supporters, three men and three women.

“How many of you were troubled by the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville?” host Alisyn Camerota asked.

Not a single member of the panel raised their hand.

Keep reading…