Because according to Google, you can’t commit hate crimes against Republicans.

Via Daily Caller:

Google and ProPublica have created a new tool that tracks hate crimes throughout the United States.

Google News Lab is developing a new tool powered by machine learning, titled by “Documenting Hate News Ending,” which tracks every hate crime reported across 50 states using data collected from February 2017 onward.

The tool is being developed as part of the “Documenting Hate project,” which was launched this January by ProPublica. It is supported by news and other digital media organizations, universities, and civil rights groups, including the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The tool features a list of articles harvested from various, largely left-leaning websites, including HuffPost, BuzzFeed, Mic, Think Progress, and even pro-Antifa publication Unicorn Booty. It runs Google News stories and filters them through Google’s natural language analysis tools to confine the results to America.

