Time to start calling them out every time. Media never calls these groups what they are. Even Antifa is their own way to justify themselves. Daily Caller mentions this guy without naming who he is. Andy Zee is a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party and Refuse Fascism, the main group behind all the anti-Trump protests since he was elected, is a project of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Via Daily Caller:

A group of anti-Trump protesters hopes to revive tactics of the Occupy Wall Street movement in November in order to get the president out of office.

The self-described “resistance” force announced they plan to not only continue their campaign to protest the president until he is removed from office, but they hope to double down on their efforts by creating several longer lasting protests in which individuals occupy a set space for weeks or months at a time, according to a report from Politico Wednesday.

“We must begin in the key cities with several thousand people in each,” Organizer Andy Zee said about the plan. “We can imagine the protest site alive with serious discussions and debates over the big issues of the day, strategizing about the road forward in our struggle to drive out the regime.”

The resistance groups held meetings in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas over the weekend, and plan to copy Occupy Wall Street tactics to occupy a large piece of land in several cities across the country until Trump is either removed from office or resigns.

