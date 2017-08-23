The guys in jail are gonna “love” him. A LOT.

Via NY Post:

A neo-Nazi who justified the killing of a 32-year-old woman protesting the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. — and later sniveled about his fears of being arrested — said he will turn himself in to authorities soon.

University of Virginia police said Christopher Cantwell of Keene, NH, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a “caustic substance,” explosive or fire.

The self-described white nationalist acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator during an Aug. 11 protest but insisted he was defending himself, saying he did it “because my only other option was knocking out his teeth.”

He also said he had been trying for a while to find out whether he had outstanding warrants. When police issued a statement, he said he was “convinced” he is wanted and would surrender.

Keep reading…