He’s right. Some day Jerry Jones will be able to talk about a Super Bowl winning Cowboys team too!

Via CBS:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has previously made it known how he feels about players protesting the national anthem.

During his appearance with Shan and RJ Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, Jones reiterated his feelings on the matter when asked about the growing number of protests this preseason.

“I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,” Jones said. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.”

