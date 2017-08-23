No, no bias or ridiculousness there. Same people that then attacked the police at the Trump rally last night.

Via Daily Caller:

Reuters referred to anti-Trump protestors as “peace activists” in a tweet Tuesday, although police used tear gas and pepper spray to control the rowdy protestors that used rocks and water bottles as projectiles.

“Pro Trump supporters face off with peace activists outside a Trump rally in Phoenix,” Reuters tweeted.

The protesters gathered outside a President Trump campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona amid a heavy police presence to keep the peace. Some “began fighting and throwing rocks and bottles at police,” Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department told CNN. Officers used tear gas to manage the thousands of protesters, and told everyone following the rally to leave or face arrest.

Some protesters hung around chanting “No Trump! No KKK! No racist U.S.A!” and some held signs, one reading “make racists scared again.” Police arrested three people.

