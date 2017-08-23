When we ran this story last night, we ran a disclaimer because it was so unbelievable. But then ESPN confirmed it. People were just blow away at the stupidity.

Via Free Beacon:

Twitter had a field day after news broke Tuesday that ESPN removed an announcer named Robert Lee from broadcasting an upcoming Virginia Cavalier football game because of the similarity of his name to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The story was broken by Outkick The Coverage’s Clay Travis, who has coined the term “MSESPN” to suggest ESPN has a liberal slant, combining the news network and MSNBC. ESPN ultimately confirmed the seemingly unbelievable story, saying it collectively made the decision along with Lee as the tragedy in Charlottesville, Va. unfolded, because “in that moment it felt right to all parties.”