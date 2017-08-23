If you can’t even take an opponent standing near you, how would you ever be able to deal with a tough foreign leader or any issue of any difficulty?

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton refers to Donald Trump as a “creep” and says her “skin crawled” during one of their debates in an except from her upcoming 2016 election memoir What Happened.

In their town hall-style debate on Oct. 9 where the candidates were allowed to walk around the stage, Trump at various points walked behind Clinton as she spoke. MSNBC aired her narration of that section of the book Tuesday morning, where Clinton recounted her thoughts that she was “incredibly uncomfortable.”

“This is not OK, I thought,” she wrote. “It was the second presidential debate, and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable.

Trump was “literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” she wrote.

