Best video of the year.

Protester kicks tear gas back at police. Police shoot him with a rubber bullet on live TV. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/5qyHDZlpNF — Tim Ring (@timringTV) August 23, 2017

Turns out it was a bean bag and not a rubber bullet. But the ‘peaceful protesters’ lobbed rocks and bottles at the cops. So at least one got a little karma back

HT SleepyMexican

