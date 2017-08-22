Pull the chain and remove her.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – A Missouri state senator has been removed from all committee assignments after posting on Facebook that she hopes President Trump will be assassinated.

Tuesday morning, Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh said Maria Chappelle-Nadal is a “distraction” to senators and released a statement saying she has been removed from all committees.

“It is important that the Missouri Senate conducts their work without distractions. With that in mind, Sen. Chappelle-Nadal has been removed from her committee assignments. This will help to ensure the success of the Senate, and the state, going forward,” she said.

Previously, Chappelle-Nadal was a member of eight committees: veterans and military affairs; public assistance; seniors, families and children; judiciary and civil and criminal jurisprudence; government accountability; education; health and pensions; and public employee retirement.

