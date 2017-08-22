Yup, according to Obama, the war in Afghanistan was over years ago. Except not so much…

Via Townhall:

On Monday, President Donald Trump laid out his strategy for the war in Afghanistan going into 2018 and beyond. While reaction to the strategy was somewhat mixed, there was one thing that stuck out: Wait, didn’t former President Barack Obama say that we’d be done with this by now?

Why yes, yes he did. Let’s take a trip in the way-back machine and look at some now-regrettable tweets, dug up by Fox’s Stephen Miller: