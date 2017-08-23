Another tidbit flying under the media radar screen.

Via Washington Times:

Sen. Robert Menendez entered a fresh “not guilty” plea in his corruption trial Tuesday as jury selection got underway in New Jersey in what is shaping up as an embarrassing show for national Democrats.

As Mr. Menendez’s colleagues return to Washington on Sept. 6 from a long summer vacation, the three-term senator will be staring down prosecutors who accuse him of taking gifts and trips from a wealthy donor, in exchange for political favors.

The trial could last months, and a conviction could send shock waves through New Jersey and Washington, forcing appointment of a midstream replacement.

“Obviously we’re all waiting to see what happens with the outcome,” Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program Tuesday. “This has been going on now for two and a half years. So I think we’re all pleased to see that hopefully this will come to an end.”

The new “not guilty” plea came during closed proceedings, The Associated Press reported, calling it an unusual move for the judge to close the courtroom.

