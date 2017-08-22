Equal-opportunity employer. He had a fetish for shooting gay black men full of drugs.

Via Daily Mail:

A probe has been launched into the death of man at a prominent Democratic donor’s home after it was previously ruled an accidental meth overdose.

The circumstances surrounding the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore are being questioned after people came forward with ‘incriminating information’ about Ed Buck, whose West Hollywood home Moore was found dead in on July 27.

Buck, 62, who has given money to names such as Hillary Clinton and Jerry Brown, has been accused by other escorts of instructing them to ingest dangerous amounts of drugs for pay.

Buck’s attorney has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office, at a city council meeting on Monday, said it was investigating the death but needed the cooperation of other alleged victims.

‘Ed Buck has been soliciting young, gay black men,’ Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, told reporters outside the city council meeting.

‘He has them wear these long white under-johns. He takes pictures of them. He hits them up with meth. The more meth that they smoke and inject, the more money that he gives them.’

