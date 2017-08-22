This is horrific and child abuse.

Via Daily Caller:

Angry parents gathered Monday night to protest a California teacher that read transgender books to her kindergarteners and encouraged a clothes-changing demonstration, saying it was inappropriate to vividly portray transgenderism to such young children.

In an alleged attempt to introduce a diversity of opinion, the Rocklin Academy teacher read the kindergarteners two books on transgenderism and let a student reveal her “true identity” by changing clothes in front of the class. To many parents of the kindergarten students, however, the fact that the school board failed to warn them in advance of the teacher’s intentions was unacceptable.

“These parents feel betrayed by the school district that they were not notified,” said Karen England of the Capitol Resource Institute, according to CBS Sacramento.

“The kindergartners came home very confused, about whether or not you can pick your gender, whether or not they really were a boy or a girl,” England said at the board meeting Monday night.

Keep reading…