Oh, this makes so much sense. Not.

Via Free Beacon:

In a strange turn of events, the Democratic National Committee is now attacking President Donald Trump for not building the border wall fast enough.

In a Tuesday press released titled “Trump’s Empty Promises On Border Wall,” the DNC wrote: “Trump has failed to deliver on his signature promise to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump even admitted in a private conversation with Mexico that his border wall promise was ‘the least important thing.’”

It is fairly early in the Trump administration to expect a completed border wall. Construction of new border walls and replacement fencing is set to begin in 2018. The Trump administration appears unlikely to build a wall from sea-to-sea like Trump proposed on the campaign trail.

