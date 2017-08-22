He hit on the reasons why Obama failed such as announcing a time table for leaving.

The Trump administration will place new pressure on Pakistan to stop providing safe haven to terrorists as part of a broader Afghanistan strategy update announced Monday night.

President Donald Trump, who delivered a long-awaited address outlining a new plan for the 16-year war, now the nation’s longest, suggested the United States will slash the billions of dollars in aid provided to Pakistan annually if it fails to take action against terrorist groups, namely, the Taliban.

“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan,” Trump said. “It has much to lose by continuing to harbor criminals and terrorists.”

Pakistan and bordering Afghanistan are home to the highest concentration of terrorist groups in the world, with more than 20 U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations residing in the two countries. The Pakistani government is notorious for harboring terrorist groups, including top Taliban leaders.

Trump also said the United States will seek greater help from India, Pakistan’s neighbor to the south, in the areas of economic assistance and development in Afghanistan.

The announcement follows a months-long policy review encompassing top U.S. military commanders and political advisers and aims to change the tide of the war that has been locked in a stalemate for over half a year.

Trump in his Monday speech said he will not detail troop levels, nor will he issue an end date for withdrawal. He said the war will be guided by conditions rather than timelines, but did not expand on how the United States would achieve victory.

