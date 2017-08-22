Thank you, St. Louis Post Dispatch. Finally, some moral clarity. Even after being called on it, she refused to apologize, then attacked the governor who is Jewish with a retweet of a Holocaust reference. She only apologized after politicians began to talk of pushing for her formal removal by the Senate.

Via Free Beacon:

One of Missouri’s biggest newspapers is calling for Democratic State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to resign after her controversial Facebook post hoping President Donald Trump will be assassinated.

The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote Monday that “no clear-thinking public figure” would express hopes for an assassination of the president, no matter how angry she was over his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

The Missouri Democratic Party, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay, Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson have all called for her resignation, the board noted:

