Yeah, no.

Via Daily Caller:

An activist associated with the Black Lives Matter movement recently offered a list of requests for white people.

The article for Leo Weekly, titled, “White people, here are 10 requests from a Black Lives Matter leader,” was written by Chanelle Helm, a self-described “cofounder and core organizer of Black Lives Matter Louisville.”

In the post, Helm opens by telling white people, “if you don’t have any descendants, will your property to a black or brown family. Preferably one that lives in generational poverty.”

White people who can “an afford to downsize” are urged to “give up the home you own to a black or brown family.”

“White people, re-budget your monthly so you can donate to black funds for land purchasing,” reads another request.

