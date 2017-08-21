Check out the video at the link. Waltz makes some good points on how Trump can do things differently than Obama fail.

Via Fox News Insider:

Retired Army Special Forces Officer Michael Waltz, who served multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan, joined Bret Baier to discuss President Trump’s Afghanistan strategy.

Just before unveiling his strategy in a major speech Monday night, Trump approved sending in more than 4,000 more soldiers to the war-torn country.

Trump’s plan also reportedly includes pushing Pakistan to do more to help bring the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Waltz said he’s proud of Trump, because making potentially controversial moves like these takes true leadership.

