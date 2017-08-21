The war Obama declared over how many years ago? Pulling out would leave a vacuum for Islamists as pulling out in Iraq did.

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to announce a troop increase in Afghanistan Monday despite criticizing the war for years.

“We should leave Afghanistan immediately. No more wasted lives,” Trump tweeted in March 2013. “If we have to go back in, we go in hard & quick. Rebuild the US first.” He later wrote in November of that year: “Do not allow our very stupid leaders to sign a deal that keeps us in Afghanistan through 2024-with all costs by U.S.A. MAKE AMERICA GREAT!”

Even as recently as July, Trump said the U.S. got “nothing” from its military involvement in the Middle East and bemoaned the trillions of dollars spent there.

