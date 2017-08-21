Notice the Rev Com shirts among the Refuse Fascism folks.

An important note: Antifa is not necessarily a separate organization, it has some of the very same people in these other organizations like Refuse Fascism. That gives them the ability to say ‘but we marched peacefully’ and we have nothing to do with those people not being peaceful. Hence, dressing in black bloc and the masks.

Via Daily Caller:

Leading anti-Trump activists backed by major leftist donors are actively working with one task in mind: undermining the credibility of America’s leaders and creating a “political crisis” that forces President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence from office.

Presentations from the group’s training conferences this weekend reveal the activists plan to impede the “ability to govern” of “those in power” and make America’s leaders “lose respect and legitimacy in the eyes of people here and internationally.” The group emphasizes that costing America’s leaders “international legitimacy” is key because it “is a very critical calculation for the rulers of this country.”

Refuse Fascism is a far-left protest group that was launched in the aftermath of Trump’s election with the stated purpose of driving Trump and Pence out of the White House. As reported by TheDC’s Chuck Ross, the group is financially backed by a progressive nonprofit that in turn is well-funded by George Soros, a major labor union and several other large companies. Refuse Fascism has led mass demonstrations around the country and played a central role in organizing the violent Berkeley riots.

