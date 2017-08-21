Busted!

Via Daily Caller:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is more supportive of pursuing a single-payer health care system than she’s willing to publicly admit, deputy Democratic National Committee chair and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison said in a video obtained by The Daily Caller.

“I believe in — I’m signed onto H.R. 676 which is a single-payer health care act. They call it Medicare for all. Yeah, universal health care. Real single-payer health care. I’m on that. But let me tell you this,” Ellison said at a local party meeting in Minnesota last Wednesday, partial video of which was obtained by TheDC.

Ellison asked if anybody was recording him before proceeding.

“Is anybody taping me right now? OK, so, you may have heard that Nancy [Pelosi] is not for it, but that’s not really true,” Ellison said. “Nancy has to represent a very diverse caucus. She does not like getting out ahead of the caucus too fast. So she’s trying to get, she’s, you know, you know, she actually likes the concept.”

