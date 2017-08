BLM member tells Antifa to take their masks off and get out of his city. They punch him and accuse him of being a cop. What a shitshow 😂 pic.twitter.com/LmjO8Rtv5G — Uncle Chang (@UncleChangNYC) August 20, 2017

BLM member tells Antifa person to take off the mask.

That, of course, is sacrilege to Antifa.

They go back and forth and the Antifa person punches the BLM member.

HT: Daily Wire