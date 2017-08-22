She should avoid triggers and stay in the class room.

A feminist scholar attending a baseball game at Fenway Park declined to clap as a veteran was honored, cringed when the American flag was unfurled, and would not stand when the rest of the crowd did so to sing “America the Beautiful.”

This was her personal way of protesting the patriarchy and what she calls “militarized, masculinity-heroism patriotism.”

Dr. Cynthia Enloe, a woman’s studies professor at Clark University, recounted her experience in recently published essay.

“Around the 6th inning, during a lull in the action, the Fenway announcer drew our attention to the Jumbotron, where we saw a giant version of a middle-aged white man who, in human proportions, was with us in the stands. He was identified as a veteran of recent U.S. wars. Invited to give him a hero’s welcome, a wave of grateful applause erupted. I sat stingily on my hands, still saying nothing,” she wrote.

Enloe also wrote that, during the bottom of the eighth, she also chose not to stand when others around her did for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” She added that she also cringed when a large American flag was unfurled at the start of the game, but did begrudgingly stand for the National Anthem.

Enloe, an award winning theoretical feminist, goes on to criticize the notion of gratitude as a feminized virtue, and the roundabout role that professional sports plays in promoting the “patriarchy.”

“Patriotism, especially militarized, masculinity-heroicizing patriotism, is escalating at American sporting events. It may be most prominent at NFL games and NASCAR races, but it is in full bloom at most major league baseball games—not just the national anthem, but also the ubiquitous lauding of military personnel, and additional patriotic songs in the middle of the game,” she wrote.

