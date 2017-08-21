Hallelujah, the campus is saved and all problems are solved.

Via TDT News:

The University of Texas quickly removed statues of Robert E. Lee and other prominent Confederate figures overnight from the main area of the Austin campus, a spokesman said Monday morning, just hours after the school’s president ordered they be taken down.

University President Greg Fenves announced late Sunday night that the statues would be removed, saying such monuments have become “symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.” Crews started working amid a heavy police presence.

The school blocked off the area, and some arguments occurred among those gathered. But all of the statues were successfully taken down, university spokesman J.B. Bird said.

Fenves said statues of Lee, Confederate Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster General John H. Reagan would be moved to the Briscoe Center for American History on campus. The university in 2015 moved a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis from its perch near the campus clock tower, the same area as the other statues, to the history museum.

Less than 30 people, both supporters and opponents of Fenves’ order, congregated after midnight behind barricades near the statues. Among them was Mark Peterson, who identified himself as a University of Houston student. He was seething at the removal of the statues.

“I hate the erasure of history and my people’s history … people of European descent who built this country,” the 22-year-old said. “It burns me to my core.”

Mike Lowe, an activist for the removal of Confederate statues in San Antonio, was driving to Dallas when he heard the statues were coming down, turned around and drove to campus. Lowe, who is African-American, engaged in a brief but tense argument with a white male protester until police stepped in to separate them.

“They have no other reasons than ‘you are erasing our history.’ Their reasoning is flawed. These monuments represent white supremacy, and black lives haven’t mattered in this county the same as a white man’s matters,” the 37-year-old Lowe said.

