This is what the left has given birth to and is encouraging. And many GOP have also supported by not calling this out.

HOUSTON – A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody for attempting to ‘maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance’, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez. The charges come after the FBI and ATF raided a home in Houston Sunday.

According to the complaint, on the evening of Aug. 19, 2017, a Houston park ranger observed Schneck kneeling among the bushes in front of the General Dowling Monument located in Hermann Park in Houston. Schneck was allegedly holding two small boxes with various items inside to include what appeared to be duct tape and wires. After placing the boxes on the ground per the ranger’s request, Schneck then allegedly took a drink from plastic bottle but immediately spit it on the ground. The ranger then noticed a timer and wires in the box and notified the Houston Police Department (HPD), according to the complaint.

