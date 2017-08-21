Working for that fundamental transformation…

Via Free Beacon:

Ten universities and colleges have been selected as the first sites for “Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Campus Centers,” a new program of the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) “designed to … break down racial hierarchies and create a positive narrative about race in the community.”

Each institution will receive an initial $30,000, through a $520,000 grant from the Newman’s Own Foundation and $399,763 from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The AAC&U created the program to “unearth and jettison the deeply held, and often unconscious, beliefs created by racism—the main one being the belief in a ‘hierarchy of human value.'”

