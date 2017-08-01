All Kim has now are threats.

Via The Guardian:

North Korea has warned Australia it has committed a “suicidal act” by committing its troops to help the US in any conflict over Pyongyang’s nuclear program and by joining military exercises with US and South Korean forces.

The official KCNA news agency noted that the Australian prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, had recently vowed his country’s military would fight alongside the US if the latter was attacked by North Korea.

The prime minister told 3AW last week that Australia and the US were joined at the hip on defence matters, and “if there is an attack on the US, the Anzus treaty would be invoked” and Australia would come to the aid of the United States.

In response to the warning from North Korea, Turnbull hit back on Monday night, issuing a short statement saying: “North Korea has shown it has no regard for the welfare of its own population, no regard for the security and good relations with its neighbours and no regard for international law.”

The prime minister said Australia called on all countries to “redouble their efforts, including through implementation of agreed UN security council resolutions, to bring North Korea to its senses and end its reckless and dangerous threats to the peace of our region and the world”.

