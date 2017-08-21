Love to see a response from Trump on this!

Via Fox News:

A petition put up just days ago urging the Trump administration to label the left-wing Antifa a “terror group” has attracted well over the 100,000 signatures needed to merit a formal White House response.

The left-wing group has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent days after President Trump controversially blamed “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville, where a counter-protester at a white supremacist rally was killed in a car attack.

Trump’s criticism of violence on the “alt-left” was seen as a swipe at groups like Antifa, whose “anti-fascist” members have been known to clash with groups ranging from Trump supporters to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Trump was hammered for seeming to equate Charlottesville counter-protesters with neo-Nazis – but in the days since, Antifa’s tactics at other rallies have been the subject of numerous media reports.

