Via Washington Examiner:

In an interview with Cathy Young of Reason, recently-fired Google engineer James Damore revealed the company sent regular emails soliciting examples of “microaggressions” in the workplace.

Damore told Young in an interview published this week that, at Google, “‘microaggressions’ are being taught and compared to actual violence.” He further divulged that a weekly email is sent to 20,000 Google employees “where people submit examples of” microagressions. Asked whether the microaggressors are ever identified in these emails, he replied, “Sometimes they are, and other times it’s obvious to whoever reads it (which is a large portion of the company now).”

Damore recalled one email that included an employee complaining about a coworker who “[suggested] to use a picture of an attractive person on an ad to increase the number of clicks. According to Damore, that was “apparently a case of ‘lookism'” to the offended Google employee.

