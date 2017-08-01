Via Daily Mail:

The Las Ramblas van driver who killed 13 as part of a 12-strong Spanish terror cell has been shot dead 28 miles west of Barcelona in a dramatic showdown with police.

Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, became Europe’s most wanted man after he ploughed a van into pedestrians on Las Ramblas on Thursday.

Police tracked him to the town of Subirats on Monday afternoon when residents reported seeing a man trying to break into houses before fleeing into a nearby vineyard.

Armed units were scrambled before confronting Abouyaaquob who was wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest. He died in a hail of bullets while yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ – meaning ‘God is greatest’ in Arabic.

Abouyaaqoub’s death, which has been confirmed by Spanish television stations, brings to an end the worst terror attack in Spain in 13 years, as all of his co-conspirators are either dead or in detention.