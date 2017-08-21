May have been saved by the fact he was armed and there was another ‘good guy with a gun.’

Via Daily Caller:

Jefferson County Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr. was shot outside an Ohio courthouse Monday, in what local officials are describing as a deadly ambush.

The ambush occurred outside the Jefferson County Courthouse in Steubenville, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania and West Virginia state lines. Steubenville City Manager James Mavromatis told local media that two suspects ambushed the judge as he entered the courthouse Monday morning. A probation officer in the immediate vicinity returned fire, killing one gunman. Local media reports that Bruzzese himself was armed, and may have returned fire.

The second suspect has been taken into custody, though it is not yet clear if he was armed.

Little is known of the two suspects, but both have criminal records, according to local officials.

