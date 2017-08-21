Bill de Blasio has to be one of the most outwardly-corrupt pieces of something that NYC has had in the office for quite some time, if ever. When you make me long for Bloomberg, that’s bad.

Via Free Beacon:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the past fiscal year has increased spending on his “special assistants” by $4.6 million, expanding their ranks by 13 percent and handing out raises to those already on staff.

These employees, who are vaguely titled as aides and whose salaries are taxpayer-funded, make up 40 percent of de Blasio’s staff, the New York Post reported Sunday night.

His staff’s collective salaries were bumped by 25 percent, up to $23.3 million, from fiscal year 2016, according to payroll records.

Four members of his staff raked in more than $200,000 each, while those paid more than $100,000 each jumped to 84 individuals, up about 30 percent.

