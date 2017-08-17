Via Rasmussen:

Voters tend to agree with President Trump’s defense of historical statues, and few think getting rid of Confederate monuments will lessen racial tensions in America.

Despite widespread media condemnation of the president’s response following the recent incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, 50% of Likely U.S. Voters agree with Trump’s Twitter tweet that it is “sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.” The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 37% disagree, while 12% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Just 28% believe that the removal of Confederate monuments from many cities will help race relations. Thirty-nine percent (39%) think the removal of those Civil War-era statues will hurt race relations instead. Twenty-six percent (26%) say it would have no impact.

Interestingly, blacks (43%) and other minority voters (42%) are more likely than whites (38%) to believe the removal of the Confederate statues will hurt race relations. Thirty-five percent (35%) of blacks think the statues’ removal will help race relations, but only 28% of whites and 24% of other minorities agree.