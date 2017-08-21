Here’s the problem. I don’t believe you. I believe you know your position is in trouble so you have to trot out this dog and pony show. And the fact that you whose banner on Twitter celebrated Che Guevara, are now making professions about Jesus, sounds like you’re now just trying to dupe the people of Missouri.

Via Fox News:

Amid calls for her resignation, a Democratic state senator in Missouri on Sunday said she made a mistake for posting on Facebook Thursday that she hopes President Donald Trump is assassinated.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal — who has said she isn’t resigning over the post — apologized at a press conference streamed live on the Facebook page of the Clayton Times, a St. Louis County newspaper.

“President Trump, I apologize to you and your family,” Chappelle-Nadal said at the Wellspring Church in Ferguson, Missouri. “I also apologize to all the people in Missouri. And I also apologize to my colleagues in the Missouri legislature for the mistake that I made.”

