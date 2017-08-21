Feel good video of the day.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Following an official statement just hours ago that the Russian Aerospace Forces (RuAF) had engaged and destroyed a massive ISIS convoy en-route to Deir Ezzor city, video footage has since been released by the Russian Ministry of Defence to confirm the event.

The strikes shown in the video below are, as mentioned earlier, said to have resulted in the death of 200 ISIS militants, the destruction of twenty gun trucks and a number of armored vehicles including tanks.