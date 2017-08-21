Police can’t catch a break.

One week after violence broke out in Charlottesville over a Confederate monument, the conversation over racism continues.

Hundreds of people gathered in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte Saturday night for a prayer vigil and rally which was hosted by Charlotte Uprising.

The group gathered because of violence in Charlottesville, but also tied the conversation back to the issue that prompted them to start their group last year. Charlotte Uprising formed after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott, which led to days of rioting and protests in Charlotte.

On Saturday, the group started by praying for Heather Heyer, who was the woman killed in Charlottesville last weekend. They also prayed for the other victims hurt in the violence, but did not mention the two troopers who died while on duty during the unrest.

Following the vigil, several organizers of Charlotte Uprising addressed the crowd. Some talked about their experiences with racism and others talked about what they say white people should and should not do to improve race relations.

Many of the members also claimed that white supremacy is infiltrated in the police department.

