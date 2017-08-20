If Charlie Manson had a son…

Via WXIN:

IMPD has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly vandalizing the Confederate monument in Garfield Park.

According to authorities, Anthony Ventura was arrested at around noon in the 2400 block of Shelby Street following the alleged incident.

After a video started making the rounds on social media, folks in the area, like Rex Staples, came out to see the damage.

“It’s stupid, it don’t really make any sense, you know?” said Staples, ” because they’re really not doing anything.”

Following an Indianapolis Star article earlier this week, some city leaders have called for a discussion on whether the monument’s current spot is really the best place for it.

