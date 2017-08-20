Sad that people would treat an older woman like that.

Via Biz Pac Review:

The elderly woman who was assaulted by an Antifa thug as she held up an American flag at Saturday’s “Boston Free Speech Rally” spoke out about the incident afterwards.

The assault was captured on video as the thug is seen grabbing her flag from her and running with it, dragging the woman behind.

And while she defiant at the time in trying to locate the coward when he ran into a crowd of Antifa antagonists — likely the result of rushing adrenaline — she tearfully recounted the harrowing incident when it was all over.

Speaking on camera, the woman said a “guy with a mask” grabbed her flag.

“I tried to get it back and he hit me and knocked me on the ground,” she said, before becoming overwhelmed with emotion.

