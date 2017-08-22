A deserving punishment. Update to this story.

Via TOI:

Three teens pleaded guilty to criminal damaging charges for twisting a large decorative menorah in the front yard of an Arizona family’s home into a swastika.

The teens, who were arrested in March and charged as juveniles for the December incident in a residential neighborhood in Chandler, Arizona, offered the guilty pleas on Thursday in Maricopa County Court.

They were sentenced to serve 30 hours of community service, along with writing an apology letter to the victims and paying restitution. They also must meet with a Holocaust survivor and write an essay on what they learn about the Holocaust and how their desecration of the menorah affected the community, the CBS affiliate in Phoenix reported.

Keep reading…