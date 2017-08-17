CNN unavailable for comment.

Speaking to The New York Times, Antifa extremists made their intention to expand violence plain and clear. Their statements indicate that a spiraling cycle of violence between the far-left and the far-right will continue well into the future.

One of the Antifa activists who battled white nationalists in Berkeley, California in April expressed her desire for violence, saying the situation in America was “full-on war:”

“You need violence in order to protect nonviolence,” Ms. Nauert added. “That’s what’s very obviously necessary right now. It’s full-on war, basically.”

Emily Rose Nauret, the woman citing war, gained fame after being punched at the Berkeley riots, according to the article.

Other Antifa radicals suggested that they had stockpiled firearms and were prepared to use them.

