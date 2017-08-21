Tolerance from the left.

Via Washington Examiner:

Among the eclectic throng of demonstrators in Boston on Saturday, a supporter of President Trump found himself surrounded by protesters who yelled profanities at him.

A man wearing an Israeli flag as a cape can be seen in a video shared by Univision’s Jessica Weiss, walking through a crowd of protesters. One person rips off his “Make America Great Again” and throws it away.

Amid the obscenaties directed at him, one protester shouted, “Get the fuck out of our fucking town.” Another person can be heard urging the other protesters not to be violent.

Weiss asked why he was in Boston to demonstrate, and the man replied, “I want to show that people shouldn’t be afraid to voice their other views and voice their opinions.”

“You shouldn’t be afraid to go outside and say you’re conservative,” he added “And it’s pretty sad that things like this happen.”

